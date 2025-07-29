On World Tiger Day, spotlight on Nagpur: The true gateway to India’s wild heart

Advertisement



Nagpur: As the world celebrates Tiger Day today, July 29, few cities can lay claim to being a better launchpad into India’s tiger territory than Nagpur. Nestled in the heart of the country, Nagpur offers unparalleled access to some of the richest and most diverse tiger landscapes in the country, making it the undisputed gateway to India’s tiger capital.

In every direction from Nagpur, a tiger reserve or wildlife sanctuary lies within reach. Most prominent among them is the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district, barely a few hours south of the city. With a thriving population of nearly 100 tigers and well-developed tourism infrastructure, Tadoba has emerged as a magnet for wildlife lovers, celebrities, and luxury eco-tourism investors alike. From rustic forest lodges to ultra-luxury resorts, the hospitality sector here has boomed, with an international luxury chain reportedly preparing to make its India debut in Tadoba.

Closer still is Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, just 90 minutes away, fast gaining popularity thanks to a growing tiger population and the arrival of new cubs. This emerging destination has become a favourite for day-trippers and photography enthusiasts seeking quick, close encounters with the striped predator.

Heading further south, about four hours from Nagpur, lies Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district. Now home to over a dozen tigers, Tippeshwar gained national attention after the controversial killing of the man-eating tigress Avni, and has since seen a rise in responsible wildlife tourism.

To the north lies the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), spread across the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border. Just 90 minutes from Nagpur, Pench offers a blend of accessibility and adventure, boasting nearly 50 tigers on the Maharashtra side alone and the highest density of tourist accommodations, including premium global chains. Besides safaris, Pench has also added water sports and other activities to attract a wider demographic of travellers.

In the east, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, located roughly 2.5 hours from the city, offers a tranquil retreat amid hilly terrain, lakes, and bamboo forests. Though less crowded than Tadoba or Pench, its recorded population of 11 tigers and the presence of the adjacent Koka Wildlife Sanctuary provide rich biodiversity and scenic escapes.

Westward lies the compact yet rewarding Bor Wildlife Sanctuary, a hidden gem just 90 minutes away. With 9 resident tigers in a mere 138 sq km area, Bor is famous for frequent sightings and is a key corridor between tiger habitats, strengthening landscape-level conservation efforts.

Venturing further west into the Satpura ranges, about five hours from Nagpur, is Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati, one of the first sanctuaries under Project Tiger. Known for its rugged terrain and deep wilderness, Melghat is a haven for serious naturalists and adventure seekers, supporting 57 tigers in a less touristy, untouched environment.

With tiger reserves in every direction and unmatched connectivity, Nagpur is not just central on the map, it is central to India’s tiger conservation success story. From high-end safaris to grassroots eco-tourism, from the famed Tadoba to the serene Melghat, the city offers a 360-degree tiger experience that few places can rival. On World Tiger Day, Nagpur proudly wears its stripes as the true gateway to the wild.