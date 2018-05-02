Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5

    Nagpur: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request, people all across the City came out at 5 pm to clap and applaud doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and other emergency services staff who are risking their lives to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

    People came out on their terraces and in balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid the unprecedented pandemic situation.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with his family

    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

    Chandrashekar Bawankule with his family

    ‘Do remember, 5 pm this evening for 5 minutes…Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19,’ Modi had tweeted.

    In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others.

     

    Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping, beating plates or ringing bells.

    On PM’s call, the country is observing ‘Janta curfew’, or a self-imposed home isolation by all citizens, on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.

     

