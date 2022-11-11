Man falls prey to cyber crooks, loses Rs 9.18 lakh in Telegram App job scam in Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man lost over Rs 9.18 lakh after falling prey to cyber crooks in a Telegram App job scam.

The victim, Sunny Parmanand Walde (34), a resident of Gautam Nagar, Gaddigodam, in his complaint to Cyber Police, stated that he had received a message on his Telegram id about a job offer from one Rekha. She then added him in the ‘Couple Tourism 135 Group’ between October 23, 2022 and October 28, 2022. After making his interest known, he was given the job-related task on a daily basis. His cell number was then registered and an amount of Rs 800 was deposited in his account.

As some amount was deposited in his account, he thought the job was legitimate. After gaining his confidence, the crooks — Rekha and Anjali — on October 25, 2022 gave him 30 tasks and took Rs 9.18,lakh from him as ‘top up’ money from time to time. Later, he realised that he was defrauded by cyber crooks as he did not get his money back.

Following Walde’s complaint, cops registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, at Cyber Police Station.

