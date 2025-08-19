Omkar Nagar Square Plot Vacated After Years of Struggle Now Under Builder’s Use; NMC Moves to Issue Notice

Nagpur: A fresh case of land encroachment has surfaced at Omkar Nagar Square, where a builder developing a residential-cum-commercial project has allegedly taken over a Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) plot adjoining the Ring Road.

The disputed plot, measuring 6 metres by 15 metres, had earlier been occupied by mutton and chicken shops. Following prolonged disputes and controversies, the land was cleared and NMC had installed barricading along with a display board stating that the property belongs to the civic body.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, the concerned builder has reportedly removed the barricading and NMC’s display board. The plot is now being used to dump construction material, while a portion touching the main road has been converted into an access route for transporting construction supplies.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, NMC Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Ajay Chartankar confirmed that the land belongs to the civic body. “The officials have verified the facts and found the allegations to be true. The notice is being issued to the builder for encroachment and violation. We will reinstall the barricading and the NMC board. Further course of action will be taken upon non-compliance,” he said.

Chartankar further clarified that the land was originally part of the Ring Road project but remained unused and hence fell under NMC’s ownership. “The builder has been asked to remove construction material within 24 hours. If the builder does not comply, NMC will initiate further action,” he added.

Interestingly, the builder’s sanctioned project reportedly has its official entry from the rear side, raising further questions about the motive behind encroaching on the civic land.

By Romesh Arya