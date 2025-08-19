GS College of Commerce unveils college magazine Rashtradhan

Nagpur: On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the college annual magazine Rashtradhan of G.S. College of Commerce & Economics, Nagpur, was unveiled at the hands of Principal Dr. Praveen Mustoor along with Convener Dr. Priya Murarkar, IQAC Dr. Thangan, Vice Principal Dr. Gattuwar. The college issues the magazine every year since its inception in the year 1945.

The objective of the magazine is to promote literary and writing skills in the students. The magazine offers a platform for the creativity of the students by inviting articles, poems, book reviews, cover designs etc. The theme for the session 2025 was Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

At the unveiling ceremony all staff including teaching/non teaching along with a large number of students was present. Convener of the Rashtradhan magazine Dr. Priya Murarkar explained about the objectives of the magazine. The program was compered by Dr. Sonali Gadekar.