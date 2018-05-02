Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Old woman knocked dead by Jeep in Lakadganj

Nagpur: An old woman was knocked dead by a speeding four-wheeler in Lakadganj area here on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the spot fearing angry reaction from nearby people.

A resident of Plot No. 363, Babulvan Masjid Line, Garoba Maidan, Damayanti Santosh Bavangade (65) left home around 4.30 pm on Thursday walking. While she was crossing the Gangabai Ghat Road near Shitala Mata Mandir, a Jeep (MH-05/E 0105), being driven recklessly, hit Damayanti hard and injured her critically. She died on the spot before medical help could be extended to her. After the mishap, driver of the Jeep reportedly fled the spot fearing angry reaction from nearby people.

Lakadganj Assistant PSI Sanjay Khobragade, based on a complaint lodged by Pratiksha Rajendra Chaudhary (21), booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.

