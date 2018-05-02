Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat

Nagpur: In a last minute move, Jyoti Chandrashekhar Bawankule has filled her nomination from Kamptee constituency for State Assembly elections to be held on October 21.

Jyoti Bawankule filed her nomination papers at the office of Deputy Collector who is also the Returning Officer for Kamptee Assembly constituency. Friday, October 4, was the last day for filing nomination papers for the October 21 poll.

Nagpur Rural BJP President Dr Rajiv Potdar and other party leaders and workers accompanied Jyoti Bawankule during filing of nomination. Dr Potdar himself is BJP candidate from Saoner constituency.