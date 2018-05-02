Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat

Nagpur: In a last minute move, Jyoti Chandrashekhar Bawankule has filled her nomination from Kamptee constituency for State Assembly elections to be held on October 21.

Jyoti Bawankule filed her nomination papers at the office of Deputy Collector who is also the Returning Officer for Kamptee Assembly constituency. Friday, October 4, was the last day for filing nomination papers for the October 21 poll.

Nagpur Rural BJP President Dr Rajiv Potdar and other party leaders and workers accompanied Jyoti Bawankule during filing of nomination. Dr Potdar himself is BJP candidate from Saoner constituency.

Happening Nagpur
Jalsa 2019 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Jalsa 2019 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
धम्मचक्रप्रवर्तनदिनानिमित्त परिसर स्वच्छतेकडे विशेष लक्ष द्या- जिल्हाधिकारी
धम्मचक्रप्रवर्तनदिनानिमित्त परिसर स्वच्छतेकडे विशेष लक्ष द्या- जिल्हाधिकारी
” स्वच्छता हीच सेवा ” च्या प्रबोधनाने गांधी व शास्त्री यांची जंयती साजरी
” स्वच्छता हीच सेवा ” च्या प्रबोधनाने गांधी व शास्त्री यांची जंयती साजरी
Hindi News
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
Trending News
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
Fadnavis to lead nominations in Nagpur today
Fadnavis to lead nominations in Nagpur today
Featured News
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Ashish Deshmukh is Congress Candidate from Nagpur South-West , to take on Devendra Fadnavis
Ashish Deshmukh is Congress Candidate from Nagpur South-West , to take on Devendra Fadnavis
Trending In Nagpur
Jalsa 2019 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Jalsa 2019 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
नामांकन के बाद बोले फडणवीस, विधानसभा चुनाव में हासिल करेंगे बड़ी जीत
नामांकन के बाद बोले फडणवीस, विधानसभा चुनाव में हासिल करेंगे बड़ी जीत
Congress candidates Dr Raut, Ashish Deshmukh, Hazare file papers on last day
Congress candidates Dr Raut, Ashish Deshmukh, Hazare file papers on last day
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने दाखिल किया नामांकन, नागपुर साउथ-वेस्ट सीट से भरा पर्चा
CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने दाखिल किया नामांकन, नागपुर साउथ-वेस्ट सीट से भरा पर्चा
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145