Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

Power Show : CM Fadnavis files nomination, follows Modi’s path

Nagpur: Emulating the route followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during last Lok Sabha elections during which he went on to explode social media blitzkreig with ‘main bhi hawaldaar’ term gaining huge popularity among the deshwasis, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis however got to see ‘main bhi Devendra’ the term used as the laud backing from BJP workers.

On Friday which is the last day to file nominations for the upcoming assembly polls, Devendra Fadnavis headed towards collector office to file papers as BJP candidate from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency. His rally to the collector office was nothing short of massive display of party’s strength as the party workers gathered in huge numbers, sporting the t-shirts with ‘main bhi Devendra’ printed on it.

A huge mass of party workers reached Samvidhan Square at 10 am along with Fadnavis and paid respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar before proceeding to Collector’s office to complete the process.

Talking to Nagpur Today Sandeep Joshi, ruling party leader in NMC, exuded confidence that Fadnavis will win with thumping majority of votes. He also said that the party workers are filled with renewed enthusiasm and this will clearly reflect in party’s victory in upcoming assembly polls.

Congress has fielded BJP rebel Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis.

The other candidates Sudhakar Deshmukh (Nagpur West), Dr Milind Mane (Nagpur North), Krishna Khopde (Nagpur East), Mohan Mate (Nagpur South) and Vikas Kumbhare (Nagpur Central) will also file papers.

