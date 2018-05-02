Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot

Nagpur: In a hit and run incident, an unidentified vehicle killed an old man in Bhande Plot area here in the wee hours of Monday. Cops have launched a search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver.

According to information, a resident of Bapunagar, Gulab Namdeo Chaudhary (78) was on morning walk around 5.30 on Monday. An unidentified vehicle hit him with forceful impact and injured him seriously. A social worker of the area found Gulab lying on road and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital but he succumbed to injuries during treatment. As the incident went viral in social media, relatives of Gulab came to know about the accident and rushed to GMCH.

Sakkardara police registered a case of accidental death and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver.