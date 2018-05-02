Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU

Nagpur: Rajesh Chivane, working as Executive Chemist at Mahagenco’s Koradi Thermal Power Station, has been awarded PhD in Chemistry under the faculty of Science by RTM Nagpur University.

“Soils trace element stabilisation by means of fly ash” was the topic of his research. The research work was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Seema Shrivastava, Associate Professor and HoD, Department of Chemistry, Priyadarshini College of Engineering, Nagpur.

Chivane credited his success to parents, wife Ahinsa, son Ambarish, management of Mahagenco and well wishers, besides Principal, Priydarshini College of Engineering, Dr Vijay Yeul, Dr Ritesh Singh for their encouragement and support from time to time.