“Old is Gold “ A Journey of Love songs live on fb

In the lock down period Harmonic Entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. Bhaskar Waghule and Raju Chopde Directors of Harmonic Entertainment present soul full songs . Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was Chief guest who gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events . He is working as booster for cultural world of Nagpur and encouraging various groups to perform on line.

Harmonic Entertainment has organized ” Old is gold “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . It is unique program Harmonic Entertainment for journey of love Songs. Versatile Singer Bhaskar waghule, Raju Chopde, Jai Tondon Yogesh Paranjape, Sumitra Thakre , are the artists who has performed. Singer Bhaskar waghule, Raju Chopde has planned this novel program. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to harmonic Entertainment.

Soulful songs like…… Gajanana Shri ganraya….., Tuz se Naraj nahi Jindgi…., Aake teri baho me….., Baho ke darmiyan….., Sara pyar tumhara…., Tum muze you bhula na paoge….., Tu is tarah se…., Sach mere yar hai…., Pardesiya……, Nile nile ambar pe….., Musafir hun yaro….,

..

Progranm conclude with Ek din bik jayega… .. sung by all singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He has done wide promotion for this event on social Media.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, , Yogesh Sahare, Vijay Jathe, Vijaya Waideshkar and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sumitra Thakre has done her job nicely. She elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement.In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Bhaskar waghule , Raju Chopde , for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 7 .30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.