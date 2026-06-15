Inspired by PM Modi’s appeal, Wardha family skips gold purchase for son’s wedding

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Wardha: At a time when Indian weddings are often associated with lavish spending and glittering gold jewellery, a family from Maharashtra’s Wardha district has chosen a different path, one they say is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for responsible spending in the national interest.

Instead of purchasing a brand-new gold mangalsutra for their future daughter-in-law, the Choubey family of Pulgaon has decided to restore and gift an heirloom already in the family. The gesture, though simple, has drawn attention for the message it carries.

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Satish Gaurishankar Choubey, who runs a puja materials shop in Pulgaon, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him of the family’s decision ahead of the wedding of his son, Yash Choubey, a software engineer, scheduled for July 1.

The decision emerged during family discussions about wedding preparations. Like most Indian households, the family had initially planned to purchase a new mangalsutra for the bride. However, Yash’s mother, Seema Choubey, proposed a different idea. She decided to polish and refurbish her own mangalsutra and present it to her future daughter-in-law as a symbol of both family tradition and responsible spending.

For the family, the gesture goes beyond economics.

“It is not merely about saving money. It is about demonstrating that ordinary citizens can contribute to larger national goals through small but meaningful personal decisions,” Choubey wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Originally from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district and settled in Maharashtra for decades, the Choubey family describes itself as a simple Marwari-Rajasthani household. While all wedding rituals and celebrations will be performed with traditional fervour, the family believes avoiding unnecessary purchases can set a positive example for others.

The family has also invited Prime Minister Modi to bless the newlyweds and expressed hope of receiving a message from him. According to Choubey, such a blessing would become a treasured memory and reinforce their belief that the Prime Minister’s appeal is finding resonance among ordinary citizens.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Modi’s remarks at a public rally in Hyderabad on May 10, where he urged citizens to use fuel judiciously and consider postponing discretionary expenses such as gold purchases and foreign travel for a year. Stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange amid global economic uncertainties and tensions in West Asia, the Prime Minister had appealed to citizens to contribute through conscious spending choices.

Whether the gesture sparks a wider trend remains to be seen, but for one family in Wardha, a polished heirloom will shine brighter than a newly purchased ornament when wedding bells ring next month.

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