Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money

Nagpur: In yet another incident of investment fraud, the officials of Enbee Plantation Limited Company have been booked by Tehsil police allegedly for defrauding their gullible investors of crores of rupees.

Cops have booked accused Sandeep Maheshwari, Praful Maheshwari, Vinodkumar Maheshwari, R R Dhoot, M N Kabra, S K Jaju, H L Rathi, Alok Ranjan Rathi, Shakil Qureshi in this connection.

According to police, the firm would lure the investors with the promise of exciting returns through their schemes. Carried away by the misleading ways of the firm, the victims started investing their hard earned money with the Enbee. However, after a while Enbee started cutting off the schemes, that too without informing the investors and violated SEBIs guidelines. Later, Enbee assured comprehensive returns to their investors, but failed to do so, hence the victims approached Tehsil police.