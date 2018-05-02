Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money

Nagpur: In yet another incident of investment fraud, the officials of Enbee Plantation Limited Company have been booked by Tehsil police allegedly for defrauding their gullible investors of crores of rupees.

Cops have booked accused Sandeep Maheshwari, Praful Maheshwari, Vinodkumar Maheshwari, R R Dhoot, M N Kabra, S K Jaju, H L Rathi, Alok Ranjan Rathi, Shakil Qureshi in this connection.

According to police, the firm would lure the investors with the promise of exciting returns through their schemes. Carried away by the misleading ways of the firm, the victims started investing their hard earned money with the Enbee. However, after a while Enbee started cutting off the schemes, that too without informing the investors and violated SEBIs guidelines. Later, Enbee assured comprehensive returns to their investors, but failed to do so, hence the victims approached Tehsil police.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
हरदोली जि बालघाट ते पंढरपुर पायदळ वारकरी वारी चे स्वागत
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Hindi News
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
निवेशकों के 4 करोड़ डकारे
Trending News
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Featured News
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : रिच-३ (सिताबर्डी ते लोकमान्य नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे १०० टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Fort – I Pipeline damaged by Metro vendor at Santra Market
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Concurrent Auditors are extended arms of Bank Management – Ms. Renuka Wachasunder
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Woman robbed of purse in star-bus in Gittikhadan
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Miscreants rob house within hour in Pratapnagar
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
जेईई अडवांस्ड का 14 जून को आएगा रिजल्ट
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
MBBS प्रवेश प्रक्रियेत कोर्टाचा मराठा विद्यार्थ्यांना मोठा दिलासा
एन.बी.प्लांटेशन लिमिटेड कंपनी के संचालकों के खिलाफ तहसील पुलिस ने किया 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज
एन.बी.प्लांटेशन लिमिटेड कंपनी के संचालकों के खिलाफ तहसील पुलिस ने किया 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145