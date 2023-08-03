Nagpur: A convict serving a life imprisonment sentence for a murder case attempted to end his life by consuming pills in Central Jail on Monday, the police said.

The prisoner, identified as James alias Tambi Pement alias Bablu Gabrel (29), expressed frustration with the judiciary system and made threats against the administration before attempting the act.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am when James ingested around 10 to 15 pills. Alarmed prison officers swiftly intervened, apprehended the distressed prisoner, and promptly transported him to the prison hospital for urgent medical attention.

In a coordinated effort with the Medical Officer at Central Jail, James was later shifted to Ward No. 52 of the Government Medical College and Hospital on the same day. Dhantoli Police have registered a case under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the suicide attempt.

Authorities are now conducting an investigation to uncover the motive behind the prisoner’s desperate act. Further details are awaited as the police continue their inquiry.

