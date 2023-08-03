Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Neeldoh area under MIDC Police after the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds and head injuries was spotted on Wednesday night.

According to MIDC police, the victim has been identified as Soni, and the cops have rounded up her husband for allegedly killing her.

Advertisement

The police have indicated that construction work for a company was underway in the Neeldoh area. There were no witnesses present at the scene when the body was discovered.

The police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Subsequently, the victim’s body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement