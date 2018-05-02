Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 5th, 2019

Office-bearers of Trust booked for Rs 8.50 lakh fraud

Nagpur: Sadar police have booked eight office-bearers of a trust for swindling money to the tune of Rs 8.50 lakh. The accused, instead of depositing the amount in bank, indulged in embezzlement.

The accused namely Raghudas Dupare, P K Niranjane, Paramjyoti, L S Sukhare, Kamble, Niranjana Prasad, Premchand Chandusingh Bishap, and Suresh Jacob used to manage affairs of Nagpur Trust Association at its Sadar-based headquarters. The accused were also managing accounts of the Trust. It came to the fore that the accused, instead of depositing Rs 8.50 lakh in Trust’s account in a Jabalpur-based bank, misappropriated the amount and thus defrauded the Trust.

Sadar PSI Bobarde, based on complaint of Anil Bhaskar Sathe (78), resident of Kukde Layout, Ajni, booked the accused under Sections 409, 34 of the IPC and started probe into the matter

