Futala murder: Nagpur Police detain seven, including four juveniles, in swift action

Advertisement

Nagpur: Within hours of the sensational murder of Asad alias Aman Khan near Futala Lake, Nagpur Police and the Crime Branch launched a swift operation and detained seven suspects, including four juveniles, in connection with the killing that has triggered tension in the city.

Police identified the three adult accused as Jitendra alias Jungli Pandey, Yogendra alias Lala Shivakant Pandey, and Deepak alias Prince Gupta. The remaining four suspects are juveniles. The three adult accused have been handed over to Gittikhadan Police for further investigation.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening near Futala Lake, where a minor altercation between two groups while eating roasted corn (bhutta) allegedly escalated into a violent clash. During the confrontation, sharp weapons were allegedly used, resulting in the death of Asad alias Aman Khan, who died on the spot.

Another youth, Mayur Jadhav, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Advertisement

Asad, also known as Aman Khan, is reportedly the nephew of the notorious criminal Shekhu.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police officers and Crime Branch teams rushed to the scene. After conducting a spot inspection and sending the body for post-mortem, police launched a coordinated manhunt that led to the detention of all seven suspects within a few hours.

Investigators are probing whether the murder was the outcome of a trivial dispute or whether it was linked to previous enmity or an ongoing gang rivalry. Police said all possible angles are being examined.

In view of the tension following the murder, additional police personnel have been deployed in the Gittikhadan and Futala areas to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order. The investigation is continuing.

Advertisement

फुटाला तालाब के पास भुट्टे को लेकर विवाद, युवक की चाकू मारकर... संत निवृत्तिनाथ पालखी का पंढरपुर प्रस्थान टीईटी पेपर लीक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन गैस टैंकर की टक्कर, एक की मौत आरडी फार्म हाउस कार्रवाई पर फिलहाल रोक नागपुर में कार बेचने के नाम पर 1.90 लाख की ठगी

×