Nagpur police gave clean chit to Tukaram Mundhe in Smart City funds case: Minister

Advertisement

Nagpur: IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been given a clean chit by Nagpur Police in connection with allegations related to his handling of affairs at the Nagpur Smart City Corporation during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak. Industry Minister Uday Samant informed the Legislative Assembly while replying to a call attention motion moved by BJP MLA Krishna Khopde that the matter was investigated by two agencies, Nagpur City Police and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), both of which found no wrongdoing.

The inquiry pertained to accusation against Mundhe of corruption in Rs 20 crore disbursement of various contract during Covid-19 epidemic. Munde was posted as Municipal Commissioner at Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and handling additional charge of Officiating CEO, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL).

Gold Rate 13 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,31,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,22,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,88,800/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Khopde claimed that Munde oversaw issuance of orders pertaining to Rs 20 crore of NSSCDCL despite having no jurisdiction and a FIR was registered against him with Sadar Police Station by then Mayor and other office bearers of NMC. Also, the MLA referred to a complaint lodged by two women officers of Smart City against harassment against Mundhe with Sadar Police Station. He sought to know the outcome of the inquiry as for the last two years nothing has been heard on the matter.

Samant, answering on behalf of Deputy CM and UDD Minister Eknath Shinde, informed the House that Mundhe has been given clean chit in two inquiries, one conducted by Sadar Police and other one by EconomicOffences Wing (EOW). The allegations in the FIR were found to be without any substance, meaning Munde acted with the mandate in carrying out affairs of Nagpur Smart City.

The inquiry committee under then Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, found no evidence to substantiate the claims of misuse of power contended by then Mayor and Ruling Party Leader against Munde. Similarly, DCP (EoW), Crime Branch, also gave a report to CP that no irregularities were committed by Munde.

Pravin Datke, BJP, also joined the discussion and sought tabling of two reports of clean chit to Munde on table of House. He also sought to know the status of the pending inquiry against Munde as to harassment of two women officers. The Minister stated that a report of harassment will be completed within one month and its outcome will be shared with the House.

Advertisement