Odisha train tragedy probe: CBI locates Signal Engineer who went missing

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Odisha triple train accident which claimed over 292 lives and left hundreds of people injured, located Soro Section Signal Junior Engineer — identified as Amir Khan — who went missing with his family. The officials took him to his residence and started questioning him in Balasore on Tuesday.

The development comes day after the CBI reportedly sealed his house. Earlier, the CBI sealed the rented house of the Junior Engineer who along with his family members reportedly went missing days fatal accident took place near the Bahanaga railway station on June 2.

The media reports stated that the Central probe team had left Balasore on June 16 after conducting investigation at the accident spot but, officials returned again on Monday and sealed JE’s house.

On June 18, the death toll in the Balasore train accident rose to 292 with a 24-year-old passenger from West Bengal succumbing to his injuries at a state-run hospital in Cuttack. Of the 205 injured people admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, 45 are still under treatment, including 12 in ICU, an official of the health facility said.

Altogether 287 people died on the spot in the triple train accident earlier this month and five others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, while 1,208 were injured.

The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a goods train were involved in the pile-up, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar Station.

