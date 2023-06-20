Two vehicle lifters nabbed by Nagpur Crime Branch

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit-1 of Nagpur Police rounded up two vehicle lifters and recovered a stolen car and two bikes from their possession.

The cops have been probing a car theft complaint lodged by Chandrakala Madhukar Dhoble (64), resident of Plot No. 4/5, Pandhan Road, Wathoda. Chandrakala had told police that she had parked her Ertiga car (MH-49/U 7768) worth Rs 9 lakh. However, between 01.40 hours of June 6 and 7 am of June 7, the car was stolen by unidentified persons.

During the probe, the sleuths of Crime Branch Unit-1 received information that the two accused namely Vijay alias Kalya Kansaram Nirmalkar (33), resident of NIT Quarter 70, Kalamna, and Punit Santosh Nirmalkar 932), resident of Kapsi, Bhandara Road, were involved in vehicle lifting. Acting on the information, cops detained the two accused and interrogated them.

During the questioning, the two accused confessed to stealing the Ertiga car and two motorcycles from Mauda and Parseoni police station areas. Cops recovered the two stolen bikes worth Rs 95,000. The cops also recovered the stolen Ertiga car worth Rs 9 lakh. Two accomplices of the two accused, namely Naresh Mahilange and Deepak Baghel, residents of Vijay Nagar went absconding and are being searched.

The two arrested accused were handed over to Nandanvan police for further action.

