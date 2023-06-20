One killed, two others injured in hit-and-run accident in Kalamna

Nagpur: A rashly-driven pick-up truck knocked a youth dead and injured two of his friends seriously in a hit-and-run incident near Gate No 2 of APMC, Kalamna Market, Sunday night.

The deceased, Sanjukumar Kisanlal Komalwar (20) was a resident of Zenda Chowk, Vijay Nagar, Kalamna. Injured Sanju Gyanik Wanjare (19) and Karan Ramprasad Pichore (21) were rushed to Mayo Hospital.

Komalwar, Wanjare and Pichore were riding triple seat on a Hero Splendor motorcycle (MH-49/CA-6034) around 8.30 pm. A pick-up truck hit their bike injuring them seriously. The driver of the truck fled the spot. The three injured friends were rushed to Mayo Hospital. During treatment, Komalwar succumbed to his injuries.

Kalamna Police registered a case under Sections 304(A), 279,337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the pickup truck driver and launched a search for him.

Man riding pillion dies in mishap:

A middle-aged man riding pillion on his son’s bike died of head injuries after an allegedly speeding vehicle skidded off the road near Mondha Chowk on Amravati Road in Hingna Police Station area on Sunday night. A resident of Jirola, taluka Hingna, Navneet (24) and his father Hansraj Chandrabhan Chauhan were returning home after visiting the house of the latter’s daughter in Wardha on a motorcycle (MH40/BR-5021) around 9 pm.

Navneet, who was riding the motorbike, lost control of his vehicle. The bike skidded off the road. The father-son duo fell off the bike. Hansaraj suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Hingna Rural Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on admission.

After recording the statement of the deceased’s son, Hingna Police registered an accidental death case.

