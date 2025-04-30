OCW Organizes Blood Donation Drive & Health Check-up Camp in Association with Max Super Speciality Hospital…

Advertisement



Nagpur: Continuing our commitment to social responsibility and employee well-being, Orange City Water (OCW), in association with Max Super Speciality Hospital, organised a Blood Donation Drive and Health Check-up Camp on April 28, 2025, at OCW premises.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees across all zones, sites, and plants. In a commendable display of solidarity and compassion, around 95 employees came forward to donate blood, contributing to a life-saving cause.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Alongside the blood donation drive, a health check-up camp was also conducted. The camp offered general health screenings and consultations by medical professionals. Over 200 employees availed the opportunity to get their health assessed and gain valuable medical advice.

The initiative not only aimed at supporting healthcare needs in the community through blood donation but also reinforced the importance of preventive healthcare among staff. Such initiatives reflect OCW’s ongoing efforts toward building a healthier and socially responsible workplace.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement