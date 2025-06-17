OCW: ‘Hello, are you facing any water-related issues?…

Advertisement



Nagpur, “Hello, is your water supply regular? Is the water pressure adequate? Are you facing any issues with water supply?” — If you receive a call with such concerned inquiries, know that this idea has now become a reality. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have taken the initiative to start an Outbound Call Center. Through this center, calls are being made to citizens to understand their water-related problems. This service has received an enthusiastic response from the residents of Nagpur.

Earlier, to resolve the issue of where to lodge complaints regarding water problems, NMC and OCW had started an Inbound Call Center, which is still active. Citizens can call the given number to register complaints, which are then acted upon. Encouraged by the strong response to this 24×7 service, NMC and OCW have now taken the next step by launching the Outbound Call Center.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The primary goal of the outbound call center is to gather customer feedback, enabling OCW to continuously improve its services. Feedback is collected on various issues such as water availability and regularity, water pressure, supply timings and duration, issues related to water meters, behavior of OCW staff, and suggestions for service improvements.

This center acts as a sensitive and empathetic platform to connect with customers, thereby strengthening customer relationships. Additionally, the valuable information obtained from direct customer feedback helps enhance the overall performance of services.

Currently, 35 executives are working at this outbound call center. Between September 2024 and May 2025, around 2.40 lakh customers were contacted. Of these, 2.22 lakh expressed satisfaction with OCW’s services. In some areas, important feedback was received regarding improving water pressure and supply duration. Moreover, customers also provided valuable suggestions for enhancing digital platforms and related services.

OCW is continuously acting on the feedback received from customers. Efforts are ongoing to include newer and better facilities in the future, and OCW remains committed to meeting the expectations of its customers.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement