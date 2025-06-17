Blast at Ankit Pulps and Boards near Nagpur kills one, 5 injured

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic industrial accident occurred on Tuesday, June 17, at Ankit Pulps and Boards, a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit located in Bhilgaon under New Kamptee Police limits. The incident claimed the life of one worker and left five others injured.

According to preliminary reports, the mishap occurred due to a sudden slurry leak from a Glass Lined Reactor (GLR) inside the factory. One worker died instantly, while another remains in critical condition. Four others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, senior officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niketan Kadam, Police Inspector Mahesh Andhale, the Factory Inspector, and Labour Inspector reached the site to assess the situation.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the leak and whether safety protocols were breached. Police and factory safety teams are jointly conducting the probe to ensure accountability and enhance future safety measures.

