OCW contributes Rs 15 lakh to PM CARES fund to combat Corona

Nagpur : The employees of The Orange City Water (OCW) have contributed a sum of Rs 15 lakh to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund as its contribution to combat the noval Coronavirus pandemic that has spread across Nation.

On behalf of OCW employees, OCW CEO Mr Sanjoy Roy handed over a cheque worth Rs 15 lakh to District Collector Mr Ravindra Thakre, while OCW Director (HR & PR) Mr KMP Singh was also present.

Every employees of Orange City Water (OCW) that is implementing Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMCs) ambitious 24×7 water supply project in Nagpur city, despite Coronavirus threat , putting all its efforts to ensure scheduled water supply to every Nagpurians as well as resolving any water related complaints on priority.

Employees of OCW right from its labourers to CEO, implementing all precautionary and safety measures, includes valveman, plumbers, supervisors, engineers, Tanker operation Team, WTP Operators, Customer Service Team, including men and women are working hard to provide sufficient water at every tap.

On the occasion CEO Sanjoy Roy appealed consumers that, “We (OCWians) stayed at work to provide clean and safe drinking water at your taps right at your home. Nagpurians please stay at your home with family to keep the city and the nation safe.”