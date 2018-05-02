OCW conducts special surprise drive to check Tanker operations in city

NAGPUR: As part of its annual surprise special drive in a bid to curb rash driving of Tankers or Tanker driving without valid licence/documents, The Orange City Water conducted a drive at its own tanker services at Wanjari Nagar ESR/Hydrant, Lakadganj ESR and various other locations in city

A special team comprised of Mr Prakash Mahajan (Security Head), Mr Amit Gedam (Safety Head), Mr Praveen Sharan (Head Tanker Operations) & Mr Sachin Dravekar (Head :PR & CGRC) , conducted surprise check raids at various locations and checked documents of all tanker operators , especially licences etc.

It must be mentioned that it was recently alleged and highlighted by some vigilant citizens that tankers were operated by minors without proper valid licence & other documents etc. On the occasion Tanker Drivers were also given guidance about careful operations of tankers while plying in densely populated city areas.

It must be mentioned here OCW special teams conduct such surprise check drive annually, especially in summer season at all locations. OCW tanker Management Team has its watch on the tanker operations in city. Despite that if citizens found some malpractices or anything wrong with tankers operations they can immediately call or post picture at OCW CGRC 7028903636 or OCW Toll Free No 18002669899.

It may be mentioned here number of Tankers have also been reduced especially in Network Area to 72 now , which depicts Improvement in water supply scenario in city areas with regular O&M activities and ongoing 24×7 conversions in many areas.

It may be mentioned here the Tanker operations in the city of Nagpur was divided into two parts from February, 2014: 1) Network area (N W) Tankers operated by OCW only & 2) Non-Network (NNW) areas Tankers operated by Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

It may be mentioned here for economical, efficient and effective Tanker Water Management, OCW has also incorporated GPS Technology in Tanker Operations to bring transparency in system. OCW has installed VTU (Vessel Tracking Unit) on Tankers which ensures that entire life cycle of water delivery by Tanker, starting from receipt of consumer request till delivery of water is monitored.

The invariable tracking of tankers has resulted in check of the earlier prevalent malpractices.

It’s an essential technological implementation that saves organization’s cost and leads to stoppage of malpractices.

It may be also mentioned here, in the year 2014, OCW CEO; Mr. Sanjoy Roy took the bold initiative against all odds to recruit the Women and deploy them to manage Tankers. This was for the first time Women Power given chance to manage Tanker Management.

Mr Roy had a firm belief that their presence will certainly change the working atmosphere at the Tanker Hydrants for better. Today his decision stands vindicated as in the last 3- years the overall work culture at the Tanker hydrants has substantially improved.

There is literally no disturbance at the locations where this Women Power is posted; they have a better control on the logistics management which has resulted in improved consumer satisfaction.