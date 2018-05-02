EDUCATION FOR LIVING – EDUCATION FOR LIFE

Nagpur: Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road and Mihan, both have received rewards for their exceptional work and service in the field of education in the form of various awards by some of the most prestigious educational organisations. Recently, DPS Kamptee Road, Nagpur was ranked as the ‘Best School in the City Award’ and the ‘Jury Award for Multi-Sports Culture’ by the Education World. Also, The Global Education Award presented by the Scoo News bestowed upon the school the award for ‘Phenomenal Implementation in Teaching Pedagogy’. The Education Today ranked DPS Kamptee Road as ‘No. 1 in the City’ and the ‘Parents Choice Award 2019’. DPS Mihan was awarded the ‘Best School in the City for Co-Curricular Education’ by Education Today. It is but obvious that DPS has come a long way and is constantly working towards the welfare and development of its students which helped it bag such a coveted award. These awards have a long and rigorous process through which it judges the school on varied parameters like infrastructure, leadership and management quality etc. The efforts of the school in the welfare and development of its teachers as well as the competence of the faculty are also taken into account. Parental involvement as stakeholders and the individual attention given to the students, along with the efforts taken in making them global citizens has paved the way for the coveted award.

The Visual and Performing Arts curriculum of both the schools is equally exemplary. The Artist Village at DPS Mihan, Nagpur is an edifice solely erected to promote and inspire Arts to another level and restore the forgotten values of art in the modern world. Realising the vision of holistic development through integration of Visual and Performing Arts in the curriculum, the Artist Village is an amalgamation of Arts such as Dance, Music, Painting and Craft all under one roof. It is a unique concept, perhaps the first of its kind in any school in India, to have a separate building for performing or visual arts. The ambience creates an aura which is so magnetic, that it makes the students fall in love with ARTS, MUSIC, SINGING and DANCE. The amphitheatre is a marvel worth witnessing. The unique architecture of the edifice enhances the concept and actualization of the theory of Integrated Art Education.

Our President, Mrs. Tulika Kedia believes in the overall development of the students’ personality through a congenial environment, strong secular ethos and a sense of integrity, and uncompromising honesty which will make them responsible, global citizens of the 21st century. Keeping her vision in mind, the school’s curriculum is vastly multifaceted including activities based on experiential, visual, sustainable, academic, co-curricular and conceptual learning. The schools boast of a world class infrastructure replete with the latest technological advancements. The sports facilities and the laboratories and libraries along with the blocks for visual and performing arts make it the perfect place to study.

Message by our President Mrs Tulika Kedia–

Revolutionizing Education- Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road and Mihan, Nagpur encompasses the amalgamation of a perfect blend of culture, nature, ethics and life skills. As the torch-bearer and provider of avant-garde education in the city, we endeavour to provide world-class education to our pupils. The schools are personified images working on the principle of holistic education, sustainability, sensitivity, values and ethics and love for nature infused along with co-curricular and academic education. Our philosophy of education instils in the pupils a joy of learning wherein the pupils love to learn and learn to love.

As education bridges the gap, we are always ready to adapt ourselves to the new trends and technological advancements. We want to make our school future ready. We promote internationalism and ensure that all our stakeholders are involved in making the school carve a niche for itself in the global world.

Both the schools function under the aegis of The DPS Society which is a non-profit, non-proprietary, private, educational organization. This Global Network of over 200 English medium, co-educational, secular schools provide education from Pre-Nursery/Nursery to Class XII. The DPS Family – with its transcontinental identity, is not merely a list of institutions, persons or facts; it is a network of values, systems and relationships.

