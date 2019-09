Nagpur: The Nagpur Press Photographers’ Association (NPPA) has announced its new working committee on Monday lead by President, Sandeep Soni.

Vijay Jamgade and Ajay Vaitage has appointed as Vice President while Sandeep Gurghate as Secretary and Mukesh Kukde as Joint Secretary will serve the NPPA.

Vishal Mahakalkar is the new Treasurer whereas other Executive Members includes Sanjay Lachutiya, Pratik Barsagade,Anil Futane