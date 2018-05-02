OCHRI Wellness assessment camp held for CISF

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited boasts of more than 150 doctors serving needy central Indians through 60 departments and 30 clinics. OCHRI is also NABH accredited & ISO certified hospital. OCHRI is the only Nagpur based hospital to have retained a place in THE WEEK National Survey of India’s Best hospitals list since 2006. OCHRI is always at the forefront of extending health care services to any organization in and around its area as a part of its preventive health, checkups program initiatives. Orange City Hospital & Research Institute has a robust dedicated occupational health division wherein onsite check-up camps and awareness lectures are organized by experts in various welfare centric Organizations, companies and Industries.

Recently onsite health check-ups for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was conducted by Orange City Hospital & Research Institute at Nagpur Airport. CISF provides security to Nagpur Airport. Dr. A.K.Verma, OCHRI Occupational Health Physician undertook the annual check-ups screening of CISF employees at Nagpur airport in this camp.

On this occasion, Dr. A.K. Verma stated that employee health screening is a term used to describe a range of checks and tests that help identify risks to health and improve wellbeing among staff.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director added that organizational benefit of such Workplace wellness event include reduced sickness absence levels, Greater staff satisfaction, reduced turnover of staff, improved productivity, improved morale and loyalty amongst employees and improved team-working.

Dr.Vidya Nair- RNHPL Director stated that a correctly designed wellness program could increase productivity, boost morale and reduce stress.

Shri. Ravi Kumar, Dy. Commandant, CISF, Nagpur Airport, mentioned that “because of the changing lifestyle, it has become important to adopt preventive healthcare measures and to go for regular health check-ups. It is known that there is 10% reduction in loss of working days which directly improves productivity CISF is committed to enhance workplace wellness in their supervised undertakings.”

Shri. T.D.Vincent- CISF Asst. Commander was also present. Shri. A.K. Thakur- CISF Inspector organized this camp while Shri. Rajan Thakur and Sr. Rajani from OCHRI under supervision of Shri. Sunil Sure worked hard for the success of this workplace wellness camp.