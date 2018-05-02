OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020

Nagpur: Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (OCHRI) — a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited added one more feather in its overflowing cap by becoming the official emergency medical service provider for the recently concluded AOICON 2020.

OCHRI’s Medical & Ambulance services was sought by AOI, Nagpur for providing emergency medical assistance and other related health care services for 72nd Annual Conference of the Association of Otolaryngologists of India from 9th to 12th January held at Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines Nagpur, in which more than two thousand delegates from across India and abroad participated.

OCHRI boasts of more than 150 doctors serving needy central Indians through 60 departments and 30 clinics. OCHRI is also a fully NABH accredited & ISO certified hospital. OCHRI is the only Nagpur based hospital to have retained a place in The Week National Survey of India’s Best hospitals list since 2006. Being recognized as Central India’s Brand ambassador of Health; OCHRI is always at the forefront of extending health care services to any organization. In past also OCHRI provided onsite medical services for many big events and sports undertakings held in Nagpur.

Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar, Organizing Secretary, AOICON 2020 visited the medical unit and applauded the efforts of OCHRI management for this unique onsite medical facility apart from 24×7 emergency medical backup for the conference. AOI, Nagpur thanked OCHRI for providing excellent on-time medical facilities to needy delegates at conference.

Dr. Anup Marar, OCHRI Director, informed that, “OCHRI’s onsite medical center along with Cardiac Ambulance, medical officer and para medical staff were capable of handling all types of medical emergencies at the venue. OCHRI’s ambulance also provided backup of medical services on the spot at banquet areas. This timely onsite medical help benefited many delegates and supporting staff.”

RNHPL Board led by Udaybhaskar Nair, Chairman, along with Directors namely Dr.Usha Nair, Dr. Vidya Udaybhaskar, Divya Nair and Dr.Vinaya Nair complimented Dr. Noorul Ameen- Medical Coordinator, Sawant Waghmare- Vehicle Incharge, Sister Tomeshwari and Rama who had rendered their services and worked hard for successful execution of medical services gaining immense goodwill amongst attending ENT Surgeons across globe for the Institute.