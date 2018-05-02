OCHRI Kidney Division inducts new Fresenius Medical Care 4008 dialysis machine

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited) has been serving needy central Indians since last 24 years through 60 department served through 30 speciality clinics and 150 doctors. It is a ISO certified and fully NABH certified Heath Care Institute.

OCHRI’s Department of Nephrology & Urology has set a unique benchmark in central India for having successfully undertaken 133 Kidney transplants since 2003 and set a trend by commencing Cadaver Transplant and initiating Green Corridor in Nagpur under stewardship of Dr. Shivnarayan Acharya- Chief Nephrologist giving impetus to organ donation movement in Central India that has placed them in a high pedestal. Smt.Manjiri Damle is the Kidney Transplant Cell Coordinator at OCHRI since inception.

OCHRI’s Kidney Division attends to kidney failure patients reaching from all across central India and provides regular dialysis facilities apart from rendition of allied intricate Nephrological and Urological expertise. Even during these ongoing Covid pandemic, kidney and urological surgeries continued normally along with regular dialysis for Non-Covid patients at OCHRI.

Looking into the increasing number of needy kidney failure patients reaching them for solace, OCHRI recently added Fresenius Medical Care 4008 dialysis machine to their array of advanced machines to reduce waiting period. Fresenius Medical Care 4008 dialysis machine from Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services is especially aimed to enhance life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Known for delivering cost effective ethical quality rational health care services, OCHRI has gained immense trust of Central Indians and is empanelled by more than 60 major Organizations of the region.

This unit was recently inducted at OCHRI by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman in presence of Dr. Usha Nair- RNHPL Director, Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director, Shri.Simha Chalam- Executive Director(Accounts), Shri.Sunil Sure- Chief General Manager(Administration) and Smt.Priya Sashi- Public Relations Officer, OCHRI. Dr. Noorul Ameen- Medical Superintendent, Sr.Sindhu Rao- Section Supervisor, Mr.Sanjay Garad & Mr.Ashok Kumre- Dialysis Technicians, Mr.Ganesh Iyer planned the itinerary and Dr. Deepak Dongre- Medical Superintendent conducted the proceedings