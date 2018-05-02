OCHRI Doctors & staff donate blood on Doctors day 2019

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute follows a unique working model wherein various charitable commitments are pursued with great enthusiasm in a missionary manner. To commemorate Doctors Day 2019, Mega Blood Donation Camp was held at Jaivik Hall, Orange City Hospital & Research Institute. Objective of this camp was to bridge the scarcity of blood during summer and to create awareness about importance of blood donation. Voluntary blood donors included OCHRI doctors, staff and relatives of patients. This initiative was organized in association with Jeevan Jyoti Blood Bank, which is the mother blood bank of OCHRI’s Blood storage unit and Orange City Bahu Uddeshiya Sanstha, which is a staff welfare body comprising of members from all hierarchies of OCHRI.

On this occasion, Dr. Usha Nair- Director- RNHPL stated that, “In India National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honor the legendary physician, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962. So to commemorate Doctors Day in a novel way; OCHRI organized Blood Donation Camp to benefit needy patients.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director- OCHRI said that “Donation of Blood is a gesture of Goodwill and Care for the fellow human beings. There is no Gift more valuable than this, as it is actually a gift of life for the person who receives it. Blood is replaceable but a life is not.”

Dr. Sheela Mundhada, Director- JJBB conveyed her gratitude to OCHRI and OCBUS and stated that the passion and brotherhood seen in OCHRI is exemplary. Dr. Noorul Ameen, Smt. Priya Sashi, Jessy Abraham, Shri. Ganesh Iyer, Ms. Bharati Badwaik, Shri.Prakash Shende, Shri. Avinash Ganar, Shri. Santosh Mykalwar, Shri. Sachin Gajbhiye, Shri. Kapil Menkudale, Anil Dhakate, Sameer Badhe, Prashant Tichkule, Madhukar Chanore, from OCHRI and Ms. Sheeja Anish, Suchita Paratkar, Neelima Nanoti, Sandeep Laul, Rahul Baghe, Dinesh Ramteke of JJBB took immense efforts for successfully organizing this camp.