OCHRI discounts and refunds hospital advance paid by relatives of Hinganghat burn victim

Maharashtra CMRF settles complete hospital bill in fast track manner

One young lady lecturer was brought in emergency condition as per request of her parents to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute a unit of Ravi Nair Hospital Private Limited by Hinganghat Police on 03.02.2020. Comprehensive care and concern was rendered to her by a dedicated team of Orange City Hospital & Research Institute from 03.02.2020 to 10.02.2020. At 6.55am on 10th February 2020; patient had bradycardia and inspite of prolonged Cardiopulmonary resuscitation as per ACLS guidelines could not be revived and was declared dead due to Septicemic shock in patient of 35% Grade III Deep Dermal burns with Inhalational Injury.

After admission and timely first aid to her; the relatives had deposited Rs. 60,000/- in installments to comply with laid down hospital norms. However; after visit of Wardha Guardian Minister Shri. Sunil Kedar; hospital did not ask for any further deposit and even provided credit through respective agencies for medicine, consumables and blood components. Moreover, Police station Bajaj Nagar personnel had ensured lodging and boarding arrangements for the family during said period of stay at Nagpur as per instructions of Maharashtra Home Minister Shri.Anil Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri.Uddhav Thackeray through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund had duly deposited Rs.4,00,000 /- advance with OCHRI on 05/02/2020 for her treatment. Wardha District Collectorate led by Shri.Vivek Bhimanwar- Collector pursued related formalities. Dr. Kamlesh Sonpure, Member Secretary- Maharashtra CMRF was daily visiting the hospital to keep track on the running bill of her treatment. Subsequently balance payable dues to OCHRI for her comprehensive treatment including medicines, consumables and blood components etc was also settled by Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on 18/02/2020. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri.Uddhav Thackeray had desired that complete cost of treatment was to be borne by the CMRF.

Accordingly, on 24/02/2020; Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director on behalf of OCHRI Management led by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman handed over cheque of Rs. 60,000/- duly discounted on humanitarian grounds by RNHPL management as social commitment to refund the initial hospital deposit made by relatives at the time of admission. This refund cheque of discounted amount was presented by Dr. Kamlesh Sonpure, Member Secretary- Maharashtra CMRF to Shri. Chandrabhan Khandait – Hinganghat SDO in presence of Shri.Satyaveer Bandiwar, Police Station Incharge- Hinganghat on 24/02/2020 which was subsequently handed over to father of said burn victim on same day by Hinganghat SDO Shri. Chandrabhan Khandait.

Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman stated that Nairsons family had never envisaged OCHRI to make profits and had commissioned OCHRI 24 years back in memory of their Late brother Shri.Ravi Nair who met with an untimely death due to lack of timely quality first aid after a road traffic accident. Considering the commitment of Government, RNHPL management thus discounted the hospital advances paid by relatives as their social obligation and prayed for the departed soul of young lady.