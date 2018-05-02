Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Feb 26th, 2020
    Education

    CBSE defers board exams in northeast Delhi

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

    There are a total of 86 centres in northeast Delhi.

    While Class 10 students had English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media.

    “The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly,” a CBSE official said on Tuesday.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that schools in the area would continue to be closed on Wednesday.

    Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

    ‘In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well,’ Sisodia tweeted.

