OCHRI Acquires Advanced Anesthesia Workstation

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited) has always spearheaded and joined government in all feasible manners for managing all calamities. It has always tried to keep up with the advancement in fields. Inspite of having a Covid section functioning in a dedicated building, OCHRI continues to render timely emergency comprehensive health care services to incoming needy non-Covid patients on regular basis.

Recently they procured a state of art GE Anesthesia Workstation 9100Cnxt for their state of art Operation Theatre Complex.

Highlighting this acquisition, Dr. Smita Harkare- OCHRI OT Coordinator & Consultant Incharge stated that patient safety is of paramount importance to OCHRIans and this new anesthesia equipment will help the Anesthetists to enhance the quality of care to needy patients. People expect OCHRI to keep ahead with times and hence upgradation in form of such novel advanced equipage is essential.

Dr. Usha Nair, RNHPL Director said that OCHRI has always tried their best to facilitate their specialists in best possible manner so that it gives them peace of mind while attending any patients. OCHRI caters to variety of critical surgical cases be it industrial, accidents etc and having an ethical expert team, advanced equipage and good working atmosphere holds key for a successful outcome.

Dr. Vinaya Nair- RNHPL Director mentioned that the unit is the new upgraded platform of GE’s gold standard product 9100c. This is an ideal, precise, versatile and dependable anesthesia system and has neonatal capabilities and ventilation modes that make it a versatile choice for hospitals like OCHRI. We are sure this asset will be used optimally in interest of patient care, she added.

Shri.Ramesh Pande conducted the pooja rituals. Prominently present on the induction ceremony were Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Anita Pande- Anesthetists, Shri.Sunil Sure- Chief General Manager, Sr. Nisha Ashok- OT Ward Section Supervisor and Members of OT Team.