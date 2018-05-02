Covid-19 takes toll on Excise Inspector in Nagpur, cops mourn the death

Nagpur: Murlidhar Kodape, Excise Inspector, Kamptee Division died of Covid-19 attack on Tuesday afternoon. He was tested positive for the virus borne disease on Monday.

Kodape, was going through breathing emergencies. following which he was admitted to Centre Point Covid Hospital. He passed away at around 3 pm.

Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent, and all the officials of Excise Department have mourned the demise of the Inspector Kodape and offered their condolences to his family.