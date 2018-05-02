Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Sep 15th, 2020

    Covid-19 takes toll on Excise Inspector in Nagpur, cops mourn the death

    Nagpur: Murlidhar Kodape, Excise Inspector, Kamptee Division died of Covid-19 attack on Tuesday afternoon. He was tested positive for the virus borne disease on Monday.

    Kodape, was going through breathing emergencies. following which he was admitted to Centre Point Covid Hospital. He passed away at around 3 pm.

    Pramod Sonone, Excise Superintendent, and all the officials of Excise Department have mourned the demise of the Inspector Kodape and offered their condolences to his family.

