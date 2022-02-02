Obscene Song: Nagpur Court orders singer Honey Singh to submit his voice sample

Nagpur: The District & Session Court, Nagpur on Wednesday ordered singer Honey Singh to submit his voice samples to Pachpaoli Police in the sexually explicit songs case. The court specifically told ‘Lungi-Dance’ singer to submit his voice samples between February 4 and 11, 2022.

The present order came to be passed by the court after a statement made by the investigating officer about non-cooperation in investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that, Pachpaoli Police had registered offence against Singh under sections 292, 293 of IPC and sections 67 and 67(A) of the

Information Technology Act on the basis of

complaint filed by Anandpal Singh Gurnam

Singh Jabbal.

The complainant had alleged that Honey Singh was to sing obscene songs during his concert scheduled at Nagpur on August 10, 2013.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu is representing the complainant Anandpal Singh Jabbal