Video: Truck driver tries to run over traffic cop in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: In yet another shocking incident, a truck driver reportedly tried to run over a traffic cop deployed at Chatrapati Square here, on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the routine checking was underway at Chatrapati Square. During the same, a traffic cop deployed on duty found overloaded truck. Following which, the cop had asked the driver to pull over. However, the driver tried to zoom away from the spot.

In the process, he tried to run over the cops. Some onlookers captured the entire incident on their phones. The video of the shocking incident was later circulated on social media platforms. The accused driver was later nabbed by cops.