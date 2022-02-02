Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1,859 fresh cases, 7 deaths, over 4k recovered

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 1,859 fresh cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 4,150 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,020 cases and six deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 728 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 111 cases and one death was reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,65,015 and the number of deaths rose to 10,265. The sum of 5,36,596 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 94.97% while active cases dropped to 18,154.