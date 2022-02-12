Obscene Song: Honey Singh moves application seeking modification in Court order

Nagpur: Barely 24-hours before the time limit mentioned by the District & Session Court, Nagpur to give his voice sample to Pancpaoli Police Station, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh moved an application seeking modification of the court order on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Lungi Dance’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh was ordered by the District & Session Court, Nagpur to give his voice sample to Pancpaoli Police Station, between 04/02/2022 to 11/02/2022, in connection with Crime/F.I.R. registered against him for singing and uploading vulgar song on the internet.

Instead of complying with the said Order, on 10/02/2022, Yo Yo Honey Singh moved an application for modification and recalling the said Order dt. 27/01/2022. Yo Yo Honey Singh further prayed to set aside the summons issued by the Investigating Officer for giving his voice sample. But today, the said application came to be rejected by the District & Session Court, Nagpur vide Order dt. 11/02/2022. And the direction to appear before the IO for submitting his voice sample was extended for only one day by the District & Session Court, Nagpur, with further direction to appear tomorrow itself, i.e., 12/02/2022.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu is representing the complainant Anandpal Singh Jabbal.