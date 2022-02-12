At 10 degrees Celsius, Nagpur second coldest in Vidarbha, Gondia tops the list: IMD

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Saturday was the second coldest city in Vidarbha with a minimum temperature dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 9.6 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

With 10 degrees Celsius, Nagpur continued to experience decrease in lowest minimum temperature. Notably, the IMD has forecasted consistent chill in the air during morning and night and had also issued Red Alert for Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia.

On Saturday, Gondia was the coldest place in Vidarbha with 9.6 degrees Celsius followed by Nagpur (10 degree Celsius), Wardha and Bramhapuri (11 degrees Celsius), Washin (12 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (12.2 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (12.4 degrees Celsius), Amravati (12.7 degrees Celsius), and last Yavatmal and Akola (13.5 degrees Celsius).

The sudden drop in temperature compels citizens to start using woolen clothes and jackets. It also increased the sale of winter garments in the last few days in city markets.