Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI, ED conducts searches in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a joint operation, officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in several locations in Nagpur in the Anil Deshmukh Money Laundering Case.

The searches were also conducted at Leverage Green society in Koradi. CBI and ED puzzled CA Vishal Khatwani in Share Trading actives. The three-hour-long operation prevailed sensation in the Second Capital of the State.

The action is followed by business ventures of Satyajeet Deshmukh, who got consultancy sub-contracts from international contractors appointed for the coastal road project, the Bandra-Versova sea-link and the Nagpur-Mumbai highway project, underwent the ED scanner. Deshmukh is a distant cousin of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.