Man dupes brother of Rs 47 lakh by mortgaging his house fraudulently in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A 50-year old man, in connivance with office of Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, cheated his younger brother to the tune of Rs 47 lakh by mortgaging his house with the help of forged documents. As no installments of bank were paid, the house of complainant brother was auctioned.

The accused, Rajesh Beniprasad Bali (50), resident of Kutubshaha Nagar, near Gittikhadan Police Station, in connivance with office of Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, Sadar, forged documents of house of complainant Manoj Beniprasad Bali (46), resident of Plot No. 42, Laghuvetan Colony, Kamptee Road, Jaripatka.

The accused mortgaged house of Manoj with the help of forged documents and lifted Rs 47 lakh. The accused did not pay bank installments leading to auction of Manoj’s house. Manoj was thus duped of Rs 47 lakh by the accused.

Jaripatka Assistant PSI Bhange has registered a case against the accused Rajesh Bali and office of Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd, Sadar, under Sections 420, 465, 476, 471, 120(B) of the IPC and started investigations.