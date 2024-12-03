Nagpur Authorities Ramp Up Surveillance on Nylon Manja and Plastic Kites at City Borders

Advertisement





Nagpur: The municipal administration has sent a letter to the police department requesting increased monitoring at the city borders. During the Makar Sankranti festival, nylon manja (kite string) and plastic kites are being brought from other districts and stored within the city. This makes it difficult to control the sale and use of banned plastic kites and nylon manja during the festival. To address this issue, the municipal administration has asked the police to monitor the city’s borders, particularly the Prosperity Highway. They have also called on citizens to report the sale, storage, or transportation of nylon manja and plastic kites on social media.

A joint team consisting of the Pollution Control Board, the police, and the municipal administration is being set up to stop the use of these harmful materials in the city. Additionally, the municipal disturbance investigation team is continuously monitoring and taking action.



731 Shops Inspected So Far

This year, the municipal disturbance investigation team has started inspecting shops across the city for the banned plastic kites and nylon manja. As of now, inspections have been conducted at 731 shops in various zones: 23 shops in Lakshmi Nagar, 99 in Dharampeth, 160 in Hanuman Nagar, 70 in Dhantoli, 56 in Nehru Nagar, 100 in Gandhibagh, 63 in Satranjipura, 37 in Lakadganj, 52 in Asinagar, and 71 in Manglwar.



Over 2,000 Plastic Kites Seized

In Hanuman Nagar, 1,371 plastic kites were seized from three shops, with a fine of ₹15,000 imposed. In Gandhibagh, 857 plastic kites were seized from three shops, and fines totaling ₹30,000 were collected in six separate actions. Seizures were also made from kite shops in Itwari, Hanuman Nagar, Mankheda, and Hudkeswar Road. Despite these efforts, the sale and use of plastic kites and nylon manja continue to be a challenge. These items often arrive in the city well in advance of Sankranti, and vendors are using WhatsApp and social media to sell them.

Increased Vigilance on Social Media

To prevent the entry of plastic kites and nylon manja into the city, strict measures are being implemented, including enhanced monitoring at the city’s borders and surveillance of social media. Authorities are closely watching social media for any sales or usage of banned materials. Both police and municipal officials have appealed to the public to avoid using dangerous nylon manja.

Action Against the Sale and Use of Nylon Manja

The joint team of the municipal administration, police, and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is actively monitoring the situation. Authorities have emphasized the need to avoid using nylon manja and plastic kites to prevent harm.

– Vijay Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Municipal Corporation.