Nylon manja slits throat of minor boy on Mankapur Flyover

Nagpur: The banned nylon manja again led to a ghastly mishap as an 8-year old boy was seriously injured after his throat was slit by the deadly stuff while passing through Mankapur Flyover on Sunday.

According to police, a police personnel Vijay Kale was going to Saoner with his brother Ajay Kale in a car (MH-40/FR 5786) in the afternoon on Sunday. When the car was passing through Mankapur Flyover, Ajay’s son Aarav stood in the car through the open sunroof. Suddenly, he got entangled in the manja attached to a kite that was flying over the flyover. In the process, the manja slit his throat.

Aarav slumped on the seat below with blood oozing from his throat. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital. As hospital staff was hesitant to start treatment due to the medico-legal case, the parents created a scene at the hospital.

Mankapur police, after being informed by the hospital staff, started investigation into the case.





