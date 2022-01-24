“Vidarbha Institute of Technology Celebrates Savrtibai Phule Birth Anniversary”

Birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule was celebrated in Vidarbha Institute of Technology, Nagpur. Dr. Nilesh Bodne Vice-Principal were mainly present for program. Program was started with paying gratitude to Savitribai Phule by offering the flowers to frame.

On this occasion,various student and faculty talked aboutthe life of Savitribai Phule. Dr. Nilesh Bodne told the students what struggle and handwork done by the Savitribai Phule and how we can improve the women’s education in rural area.

The program was coordinated by Prof. Souras Ghotekar NSS Program officer of a institute anD prof. Vaishali Agrey proposed the votes of thanks.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “We have dedicated this day for the great Savitribai Phule and her work.”Dr.Pooja Maheshwari(Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan(Director, VIT)had pay their gratitude towards him.





