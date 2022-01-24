Nagpur sees 9.74 lakh traffic violations in 2021, 268 killed in 255 mishaps

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed a whopping 9.74 lakh traffic violations in the year 2021. Helmetless riding was the most common violation in the city with 2.95 lakh bike riders facing police heat and punishment.

Nagpur also recorded 255 road accidents claiming 268 lives last year, according to statistics of Nagpur police. A total of 375 serious road accidents were reported in the city in which 480 persons sustained grievous injuries while 281 minor accidents also recorded. As per the data, 380 persons sustained minor injuries in these accidents.

The information was revealed in a reply to the RTI query filed by activist Abhay Kolarkar. According to statistics of traffic police, 59,692 bikers were booked in 2019 for helmetless riding. The cases jumped up to 1,83,351 in 2020 and zoomed to 2,95,521 in 2021. The data shows the continuous massive violations on the part of bikers despite police action.

Similarly, the cases of over-speeding also saw a rise in the violations. As against just 680 cases in 2019, the city recorded 6,833 cases of over-speeding in 2020 and 22,183 in 2021. As against 11,267 cases of driving without license registered in 2019, the traffic police booked 21,496 persons for the violation of rule in 2020. Total 48,561 persons were booked by the police last year for driving a vehicle without licence.

Cases of wrong parking are also increasing in the city as the police have booked 64,522 violators in 2021. In 2019, just 81 cases were recorded by the police and the cases jumped to 21,496 in 2020. The number of total violations doubled in Nagpur city within the last three years. In 2019, 4,55,402 vehicle users were fined by the police and the cases rose to 7,27,516 in 2020 which further increased to 9,74,591 in 2021.

Top major traffic rule violations:

·Helmetless riding: 2,95,521

·Wrong parking: 64,522

·Driving without licence: 48,561

·Over-speeding 22,158





