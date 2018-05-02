NVCC meets Dy CM Pawar, seeks relief for traders

Nagpur: A delegation of Nag-Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) led by president, Ashwin Mehadia met Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Planning Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and submitted a memorandum of State pre-budget expectations for the financial year 2021-22.

Ashwin Mehadia told Ajit Pawar that though State government discontinued LBT from August 1, 2016.However, assessment of LBT by local bodies is still going on. As trade and business was completely closed down for six months during Covid-19 period, traders of Maharashtra are not in a position to pay LBT dues. Hence, government must give relief to the traders from LBT and also close down LBT assessment and also LBT department.

Vice-president of NVCC Arjundas Ahuja said following roll out of GST in the country on July 1,2017, MVAT was subsumed under GST. He urged Ajit Pawar to put an end to pending cases of MVAT and restart MVAT scheme of 2019.Vice-president Farooq Akbani said that NVCC for long has been demanding discontinuation of profession tax. He said if it is not possible to end profession tax completely government should charge profession tax from such a person whose salary is above Rs.25000 per month.

Joint Secretary of NVCC Swapnil Ahirkar said faulty software of NIT has put on hold renewal of 800 to 1000 plots, thus causing a dip in the revenue of NIT to the extent of Rs, 10 crore. NIT should immediately put correct software into the system and give relief to the commoners.

Sanjay Agrawal said government with a view to giving a boost to real estate sector in Covid-19 pandemic, gave a relief of about two to three percent in stamp duty charges. However, as Ready Reckoner rates are currently on a higher side, a large chunk of home buyers could not get real benefit of stamp duty reduction. Hence, the government must bring down the ready reckoner rates.