History sheeter lunching: Nagpur Police rounded-up four accused

Nagpur: Shanti Nagar Police have arrested four accused in connection with murder of history sheeter Viju alias Vijay Waghdhare (30). He was lynched by the accused over old rivalry on Sunday night.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kunjilal Harode (27), Sagar Karore (27), Yash alias Bunty Harode (20), Sumit Mohan Dere (29), all residents of Prem Nagar have been rounded up by the cops.

Sources informed that no one is willing to be eye-witness in the murder case. The residents said that no action was taken against Waghdhare even after repeatedly informing the police about his anti-social activities.

On Monday, CP Amitesh Kumar, Addl CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone III Lohit Matani visited Shanti Nagar police station and taken review of the murder case. Sources claimed that a complaint was lodged against Wagdhare with senior police officials in August and December last year and also in Janta Darbar of the Home Minister. However, Shanti Nagar Police was not initiating any action against Waghdhare.

After slapping a youth, Waghdhare again came to the locality to establish his dominance. Sunil and his accomplices got an opportunity and attacked him with a knife and sword and killed him. Sources claimed that Wagdhare was operating a gambling den in the area after he was released from jail. He was accused in body offences including attempt to murder. He was also indulged in extortion and accused in the gang war of Tirupati Bhoge and Wasim Chira gangs.

Last rites of deceased Viju alias Vijay Vaman Waghadhare (24) were performed in tight police bandobast at Shanti Nagar Ghat on Monday. More than 150 police personnel including a team of Riot Control Police (RCP) were deployed during the funeral. He was living near Wade factory in Lodhipura, Prem Nagar.