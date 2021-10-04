NVCC highlights power supply problems being faced by traders

Nagpur: A delegation of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) recently met MSEDCL Superintending Engineer (Nagpur Urban) Amit Paranjape and submitted memorandum to him highlighting power related problems being faced by traders and others in city. The delegation was led by Farooqbhai Akbani, Vice President and Electricity Committee Convener of NVCC.

The NVCC delegation apprised Paranjape about irregular power supply in Ramdaspeth, Dharampeth, Ganjakhet, Sadar and other areas almost daily. Many of the city’s transformers are overloaded with electricity and this leads to sudden snapping of power. This flawed risks the damage to domestic and commercial electric appliances.

Festival season has commenced with Navratri and Diwali round the corner. The MSEDCL employees must keep the transformers in top order to maintain regular power supply and avoid inconvenience to domrstic as well as commercial consumers in city, the NVCC said. “Snapping of power supply during business hours creates a lot of hardship for traders as well as consumers,” Akbani said.

The MSEDCL Superintending Engineer assured to look into the problems highlighted by the NVCC delegation.

Other members of the NVCC delegation comprised Gajanand Gupta, Salim Ajani and Prakash Goel.